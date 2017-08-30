In a major reform concerning the Indian Army, the government has accepted the first batch of 65 recommendations of the Lt General D.B. Shekatkar (retd) committee which will result in redeployment of 57,000 personnel for various other required duties.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who also holds the Defence portfolio, told reporters here after a meeting of the Union Cabinet that the recommendations will be operationalised by the end of 2019.

He said the Defence Ministry took the decision on Tuesday and the Union Cabinet was apprised of it on Wednesday.

“It is a big reform in the Indian Army post Independence and has been carried out in consultation with the Army,” Jaitley said.

“It will lead to redeployment of 57,000 officers, JCOs and other ranks,” he added.

The Shekatkar Committee was appointed by the government to enhance the combat potential of the armed forces and re-balance defence expenditure.