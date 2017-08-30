Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated 1,206 community toilets for 36 slum clusters across the city.

Addressing public at JJ Basti Din Dayal Camp here, Kejriwal said that slum dwellers can now live with dignity.

He said that it was unsafe for women to attend nature’s call in the open and now “they would be safe”.

“By March, I believe no one in Delhi will have to attend nature’s call in the open and people will live with dignity,” Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that 12,000 toilets have been constructed since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power and 7,000 more will be constructed.

Thanking the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board officials for the construction of toilets, Kejriwal said that those constructed in the past were also well-maintained.