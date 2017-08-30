Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit on Wednesday donned the Army uniform after nine long years.

Purohit was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court on August 21 following which he was released from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

“We set aside the order of Bombay High Court,” the apex court had said while granting bail to Purohit.

Purohit had expressed his eagerness to join the Army after walking out of jail.

“I want to wear my uniform. It is outermost layer of my skin. I am wedded to it. I am very happy to get back into the service of the best organisation in the country if not the world, the Indian Army,” Purohit had told media outside the Mumbai Sessions Court.

Col Purohit was arrested in 2008 for his alleged role in Malegaon blast case. The explosion had resulted in death of six people and injuries to several others.