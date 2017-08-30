Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there should be no politics over mohalla clinics and urged Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to sort out objections over the matter across the table.

“There should be no politics with mohalla clinics. It involves the health of two crore Delhiites. The Lt Governor must clear file immediately now,” Kejriwal tweeted.

His remarks came after as many as 45 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs reached the Lt. Governor’s office to meet him over the issue of clearing the mohalla clinic file which is stuck for months.

“Public suffering due to delays. LG should call all officers and sort it out. I am prepared to come with my ministers to Raj Niwas (LG’s residence) if LG wants,” he added.

“Let the Lt. Governor sort out all objections across the table rather than files moving up and down. My sincere request,” the AAP leader said.

The MLAs are still at the Lt. Governor’s office saying that they would not leave until Baijal calls the officers and clears the file.