Nagaland Chief Minister, T.R. Zeliang, on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind on the Naga political issue and stressed the need to resolve it before Christmas to bring peace and development in the region.

“Permanent solution to the protracted Naga political issue has been pending, despite ceasefire with political dialogue since the last two decades… It is long overdue,” Zeliang told Kovind.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and lone Nagaland Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio.

“Once the pending Naga political issue was resolved, it would open the door towards Southeast Asian countries not only for NE region but the nation as a whole. The nation as a whole will witness the Act East Policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reality,” he said.

The delegation also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and submitted a memorandum for restoration and immediate sanction of relief while also apprising him of the damages caused by unprecedented rain and landslide in the state.

The Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks R.N. Ravi had said the government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isac-Muivah) are inching closer to a solution to the Naga insurgency problem.

“We are close to a solution and bringing the Framework Agreement to a conclusion, and therefore wanted to have one more round of consultations with the Naga civil society,” Ravi said.

On August 3, 2015, the central government and the NSCN-IM signed the Framework Agreement. However, neither side released its details.

The separatist group has been in talks with the government since 1997 after the signing of a ceasefire agreement.