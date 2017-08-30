The state-run Haryana Roadways suffered a loss of nearly Rs 14 crore before and during the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for rape, a minister said on Wednesday.

Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar told the media that the losses arose as buses remained off the roads due to tension in some districts of the state.

He said bus services in the state had resumed except in Sirsa, where curfew had been imposed around the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters complex.

He said no buses of Haryana Roadways, private operators or of other states were damaged during the violence that followed Ram Rahim Singh’s jailing.

The minister, who also holds the portfolio of Jails, said Ram Rahim Singh was being treated as an ordinary inmate and no additional facility was being provided to him.

Panwar said stringent security measures had been put in place in the jail.

At least 38 people were killed and 264 injured in violence following the conviction of the sect chief by a CBI special court in Panchkula on August 25.

The sect chief was on Monday sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.