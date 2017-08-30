Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said terror has no religion and it was unfortunate some people linked the two.

“Terrorism is a big menace to society. Terror has no religion,” Naidu said while delivering the 2nd A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial Lecture here.

“Unfortunately, some people are connecting terrorism to some religion. No religion supports terrorism. No religion preaches terror and no religion accepts terrorism.

“All religions preach peace and brotherhood, which are the two prerequisites for progress and development of any society or nation,” he said.

Naidu said former President Kalam was a creative leader who walked an unexplored path of developmental policies.

“Kalam belonged to that rare category of statesmen-like personalities who bothered neither about pelf nor power and always occupied the high office with humility.

“He took along everyone associated with him and utilised their core competencies, intellect and creative minds from all disciplines to realise his vision,” Naidu added.