Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 21st PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) interaction and reviewed the progress of nine key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore.

The projects in the railway, road, power and oil pipeline, and health sectors are spread over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Kerala.

Modi also reviewed developments in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and construction of four new AIIMS at Manglagiri in Andhra Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Nagpur in Maharashtra, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Assessing the progress of handling and resolution of grievances related to patents and trademarks, Modi asked officials to further expedite the processing of such applications.

“The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the Smart Cities Mission. He appreciated the participation of cities in the challenge route,” a release from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“He said the challenge before everyone is now to ensure implementation and expeditious completion of the work in the 90 identified cities, with high quality.”

On the progress of the Forest Rights Act, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of using space technology to determine the rights of tribal communities and settle claims expeditiously.

He said that the apprehensions with regard to Goods and Services Tax have been proven to be unfounded and a smooth transition has happened, it said.

Modi also asked all Chief Secretaries to further boost efforts to increase registration under GST and to achieve a quantum jump in this regard within a month.

On Government e-Marketplace (GeM), he said the portal has improved transparency, and has reduced wasteful expenditure and asked the Chief Secretaries of all states to give priority to GeM in government procurements.

In the first 20 meetings of PRAGATI, Modi has reviewed 183 projects with a total investment of Rs 8.79 lakh crore besides reviewing resolution of public grievances in 17 sectors.