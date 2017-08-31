Following the flooding kind situation after incessant rains, a multi-storey building collapsed near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar area on Thursday fearing over 30 people trapped inside the rubble. At least 10 people have lost lives with over 25 injured being evacuated so far.

NDRF rescue team has taken over the situation trying to contain the damage. It is not clear if the building collapsed due to rain.

More than two dozen people were living in the old and dilapidated Arsiwala building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road. Rescue efforts have been launched.

This is the first major building collapse after Tuesday’s Mumbai deluge, and the second in five days after the Chandivali crash which claimed six lives.

01: 00 PM IST | Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll rises to 10, 15 including 2 fire officers injured, 25 rescued in Mumbai.

At least nine persons were killed and another 15 injured so far after an old residential multi-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai.

According to the BMC Disaster Control official, the injured, including two firemen, were rushed to the hospital.

So far, 15 persons have been rescued from the rubble within three hours of the incident and efforts were underway to save more lives.

Reportedly, a woman said the building also housed a nursery-cum-playgroup. It has around two dozen tiny tots and was scheduled to open at 10 AM, two hours after the building collapsed.

South Mumbai BJP corporator Atul Shah said the Arsiwala Building was a ground-plus-four storeyed structure, housing a godown and around 10 families. “It was over a century old and dilapidated like many of the buildings in the locality. But it is not immediately clear whether it is included in the list of dangerous buildings,” Shah told the media from the crash site.

According to the Fire Brigade, the building’s two wings have completely collapsed. The cause is under probe.

Ten fire engines, two JCBs, cranes and other machines were deployed to clear the massive heap of rubble.

12: 45 PM IST | The death toll mounts to 10, at least 25 people have been rescued : Reports

12: 35 PM IST | JJ Marg police station has confirmed that the total 7 people including 5 male and 2 female have died in the building collapse. Moreover, 2 fire tender officer along with 13 building residents injured.

12: 26 PM IST | The neighbouring building as well affected by the collapse. The authorities are have asked the people in the adjacent building to evacuate.

11: 46 AM IST | BMC corporator, Javed Juneja, while talking to a private news channel said that BMC should not be held responsible for the tragedy. The building that collapsed between MHADA.

Notably, JJ Hospital is 5-minutes away from the crash site. Death toll rises to 7.

11: 40 AM IST | The building was in dilapidated condition with, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) serving the building a notice to vacate, say reports

11: 35 AM IST | Six dead in Bhendi Bazar building collapse; rescue operation underway. As per the local residents, a major tragedy averted as there was a play school for children and godowns which were yet to open.

11: 22 AM IST | The death toll has reached 4 with at least 14 people being rescued by the authorities.

11: 16 AM IST | A green corridor has been created to enable a free passage for the ambulance and other official vehicles.

11: 11 AM IST | Congress’ JhaSanjay talking to NewsX says that there are several high-risk building in Mumbai right under the nose of BMC and BJP government.

“BMC functions in an illegal way,” he said.

11: 09 AM IST | A total of 12 people have been rescued out of which 5 are critically injured. Rescue operation continues. Reportedly, the building was almost 50-years old.

10: 56 AM IST | The building has 12 rooms and 6 godowns. There is no official statement on how many people might be present inside the building at the time the building collapsed.

10: 50 AM IST | Over 30-40 people are still feared inside the debris. Rescue teams including NDRF are at the site trying to excavate the rubble.

Ambulance and fire brigade units are installed at the site. All the injured rescued are sent for immediate medical assistance to nearby hospitals.

10: 45 AM IST | Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to reel due to rains, making normal life come to a standstill across the city.

Akin to the great floods of July 2005 when the city was buried under 945 mm of rainfall on a single day, Mumbaikars were mostly left to fend for themselves on Tuesday when it rained about 316 mm, paralyzing the megapolis.

Mumbaikars alleged that the BMC, India’s richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 25,000 crore and cash reserves of over Rs 61,000 crore, totally let down the citizens.

Proclaimed the financial powerhouse of the country, Mumbai simply collapses whenever there is 100mm of rains. Losses amount to worth billions of rupees.

Unfazed by the criticism, the Shiv Sena expressed confidence that “Lord Ganesha will protect Mumbai from all such disasters”.

Meanwhile, owing to a series of cancellations, massive delays, diversions of several long-distance trains to and from Mumbai on Western Railway and Central Railway, thousands of passengers continued to be stranded at railway stations and terminals like Borivali, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bandra, Mumbai Central, Dadar Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The IMD has forecast “heavy to very heavy rains in the entire coastal Konkan belt including Mumbai” with wet weather conditions likely to persist till Saturday, though Wednesday largely remained dry. (WITH IANS INPUTS)