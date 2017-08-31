Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, a renowned gastroenterologist who went missing near Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai, was found dead on Thursday morning near Worli. Doctor Dr Amrapurkar who was returning home said to have fallen into a manhole near Lower Parel on the flooded road of Mumbai.

Dr Deepak left Bombay hospital, where he has been practising from 20 years around 3:30 PM after he received a call from his wife, asking him to return home early because of the traffic jam caused by water logging.

With the increase in traffic, Dr Amrapurkar decided to walk to his home which is 10 minutes away from his hospital.

With the death of Dr Amrapurkar, the death toll in the Mumbai floods reaches to 6, including a lawyer who was locked in his car on a waterlogged road, while six others are still missing. Mumbai on Tuesday received the highest rainfall since 2005.