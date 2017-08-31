A delegation of opposition parties including the DMK, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded an immediate floor test in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday accused Governor C Vidyasagar Rao of playing a “partisan” role and refusing to convene a meeting of the assembly so that the K Palaniswami government can be asked to prove its majority.

The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu had been demanding a floor test claiming that the government has been “reduced” to a minority with 22 MLAs owing allegiance to TTV Dinakaran’s AIADMK faction.

Earlier on August 28, the merged factions of AIADMK called a meeting of its general council on September 12, with the purpose to nullify the appointment of VK Sasikala as party General Secretary. Sasikala is currently serving her jail term.