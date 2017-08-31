In a bizarre incident, a taxi driver in the national Capital has been accused of allegedly raping a female puppy, which later bled to death.

An animal lover claimed that Naresh Kumar from Narayana area of Delhi had proudly boasted about the incident to him and even led him to carcass.

The post-mortem report also confirmed rape and death of the puppy as a result of excessive bleeding from private parts.

As reported by India Today, the incident took place on August 25, when Naresh, a driver by profession under the influence of alcohol grabbed the puppy. The puppy who was named as Jenny by locals was raped and left to die.

After a lot of efforts, a FIR has been lodged on Tuesday night under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Incidents of cruelty against animals are on the rise in the country. Recently a CCTV footage surfaced showing a group of men continuously thrashing a stray dog in south Delhi. Two among them have been arrested and they claimed to have eaten the animal