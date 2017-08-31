A year after Aditya Sachdeva, a class 12 student was killed in a road rage case, Gaya District Court on Thursday pronounced Rocky Yadav and 3 others guilty in the murder case. The Sessions court said that the quantum of sentence will be awarded on September 6.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Sachchidanand Singh, adjourned the decision against Rocky Yadav, son of suspended Janata Dal (United) leader Manorama Devi’s.

Rocky was accused of shooting Aditya Sachdeva after his Swift car overtook Rocky’s Land Rover on May 7. Rocky was arrested on May 11 and is currently lodged in Gaya Central Jail.

In October, Rocky was granted bail by the Patna High Court but later the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and he was sent back to jail.

According to police, Rocky has confessed that he killed Sachdeva.

Rocky’s mother Manorama Devi, suspended Janata Dal-United MLC, is a powerful figure and his father Bindi Yadav is a criminal-turned-politician in Gaya.