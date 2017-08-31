Actor Kamal Haasan, who has of late been making political comments especially against the AIADMK, received flak on Thursday for his remarks that suggested he has entered politics “through Twitter”.

Here to attend a wedding, Kamal told the media that he has started his campaign towards the “fort”, an apparent reference to Chennai’s Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu.

“Whether it is from Kovai (Coimbatore) or through Twitter, the march towards fort started. It doesn’t matter from where,” he said in reply to questions.

Tamil Nadu Minister D. Jayakumar, whose party and government has been Kamal’s target, took a dig at him saying Kamal appeared to be dependent more on social media than on party and workers. “Theorising in politics doesn’t work,” he said.

BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan said Kamal was dreaming of capturing “fort” (power) through social media. She had a word of counsel for him saying politics required hard work and toil.

“I would welcome anyone in politics provided he works with the people and encounters the rough and tumble of politics,” she said.