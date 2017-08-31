In a shocking incident, a Lucknow teacher slapped a student 40 times within a span of three minutes for not answering the attendance call.

The video of the incident that took place in St. John Vianney School of Lucknow has surfaced, where a teacher is brutally hitting a student for failing to respond to the roll call.

“School principal asked for the reason behind this inhumane behaviour over which the teacher answered that she got angry”, student’s father was quotes as saying by ABP News.

The father added that his son was very quiet after returning from school, following which he inquired from his classmates as to what had happened in the school. He then went to school and took a look at the CCTV footage and was shocked to see how mercilessly his child had been beaten.

Meanwhile, a FIR has been registered against the teacher at PGI police station.

Watch the video here: