Former Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sunil Arora has been appointed as an Election Commissioner, it was announced on Thursday.

Arora has been appointed with effect from the date he assumes office, the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement here.

He was also Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

After Nasim Zaidi retired as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), A.K. Joti was made the CEC. Om Prakash Rawat is the other Election Commissioner.