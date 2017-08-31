Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned on Thursday ahead of cabinet reshuffle. At least two or three more ministers are likely to quit soon as per the sources.

Rudy, who held independent charge in the ministry of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is expected to be assigned organizational work.

Rudy’s resignation indicates at the beginning of process of cabinet rejig. Earlier in the day, BJP president Amit Shah conducted meeting with PM Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders to discuss portfolios.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) which had joined NDA after walking out of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ might get two berths in the new Cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey was appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president in place of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, creating one more vacancy in the Council of Ministers. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month. Prabhu may be given the charge of the environment ministry.

As per the sources, Uma Bharti, Sanjeev Baliyan, Kalraj Mishra, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mahendra Pandeya are also likely to resign soon.