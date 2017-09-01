Amid reports of a rift in the Congress Bihar unit, its President Ashok Choudhary on Thursday met party chief Sonia Gandhi and said “the party was united” in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, and C.P. Joshi.

Chaudhary told the media that the party unit was “intact and united” in Bihar and that discussions on strengthening the Gran Alliance in the state were also held.

He said they will work hard to reive the Congress in Bihar and also organise state-level meetings regularly.

“It was a routine party meeting of the state leaders. After the change of guard, the central leadership will take a call (on the state),” said All India Congress Committee General Secretary in charge of Bihar C.P. Joshi.