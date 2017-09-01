Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday directed the government-run Navodaya Vidyalayas to adopt solar energy and to ensure that future buildings be compliant with solar and water-harvesting.

Addressing the 35th meeting of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the Minister said rainwater and solar energy harvesting should form part of the proposals for new building plans.

He also directed that these schools “explore the possibility of having water harvesting facilities and biogas plants in existing campuses”, a statement from the Ministry said.

Javadekar applauded the students on their performance in Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (in which, out of 14,183 students who appeared, a total of 11,875 qualified), and exhorted them to connect with the Navodaya alumni who can help them in training for the entrances.

While reviewing the functioning of NVS, the Minister directed the Samiti to conduct study of positive impact of students and teachers living together, teachers living together in school campus, and health improvement of students.