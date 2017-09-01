Days after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to imprisonment of 20 years for the rape and criminal intimidation of two female disciples; Haryana Police have issued a look out notice Dera chief adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan; the likely successor to sect Dera Sacha Sauda.

Considered a close confidant, Honeypreet Insan also escorted Ram Rahim to the Rohtak jail after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge pronounced him guilty in the rape case.

Speaking to the media, Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh said, “Lookout notice has been issued by the police against Honeypreet Insan.”

Notably, the police want to interrogate Honeypreet in regards to the alleged plot to flee away Ram Rahim from outside Panchkula court.

Honepreet and others close to Ram Rahim have been absconding after the Dera chief was sentenced to prison.

The conviction was followed by arson and violence by the Dera supporters leading to loss 36 lives and vandalisation of public and private property.

The CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh on August 28, in a special court arranged in Rohtak Jail, announced the judgement and sentenced Ram Rahim to 10 years imprisonment in each of the two cases of rape. Both sentences will run consecutively.

Notably, Honeypreet came to light days after the court pronounced its judgement, a picture of Ram Rahim Singh with her in helicopter went viral on social media triggering various questions.

In the picture, Ram Rahim Singh was seen being flown in a 15-seater AgustaWestland helicopter and accompanying him was a woman who was later identified as Priyanka Taneja aka Honeypreet Insan, his adopted daughter.

Convicted Ram Rahim Singh is known to have two daughters — Amanpreet and Charanpreet – with his wife Harjeet Kaur as well as a son, Jasmeet Insan. He adopted Honeypreet Insan in 2009.

As per reports, Honeypreet Insan is a shadow of her father and is also perceived as his successor. She was married to Vishwas Gupta, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in 1999. Later, when she complained about Gupta’s family harassing her for dowry, Singh adopted her as a daughter.

Since then she likes to describe her as “Papa’s angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress” on social media.

Honeypreet, in her thirties, accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case.

She has over one million followers on Twitter and over five lakh on Facebook. A website – www.HoneypreetInsan.me, also describes her as ‘a great Daughter of an amazing Father.’

“As the daughter of Revered Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, you will find her working for the welfare of others, just like her Dad,” it says.

She has also acted, edited and directed movies on Ram Rahim Singh. Honeypreet acted in ‘MSG 2 -The Messenger’ and later had a special appearance in ‘MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart’.