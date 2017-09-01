The infamous room number 345 of hotel Leela Palace in Delhi, where the dead body of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found, will be visited by a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team for investigation on Friday. A team of Delhi Police will also investigate the hotel in connection with the mysterious death case.

The development comes a month after Delhi High Court on Thursday, comprising on Justice G S Sistani and Justice Chander Shekhar rapped police for the slow pace of the investigation.

The court said that Sunanda died in 2014, and yet nothing concrete has been achieved with more than three-and-a-half years already having passed.

Notably, the room has been sealed ever since Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in January 2014.

Earlier, Delhi Police on August 30 refuted any claims of delay in the probe into the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Delhi Police said technical investigation was not totally in their hands because All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and some foreign agencies were also involved.

However, Delhi HC had asked the police to update the Court of the development in the case within two weeks. “If you have anything new then come within 2 weeks and if you can’t then we will look into it.”

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who filed a plea requesting a CBI inquiry in the case, said if investigating agencies come to the conclusion that death is due to poison then it doesn’t matter what type of poison it was.

Earlier on August 19, Delhi’s Patiala House Court pulled up the Delhi police for delaying the de-sealing of the hotel suite, in which Sunanda Pushkar was found dead. They have also asked the Police as to why has it taken two months to inform the hotel that they would need more time.

Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a five-star hotel room in Delhi in January 2014.