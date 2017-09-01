After being highly criticised by the public and media post Ram Rahim’s conviction, Honeypreet Insan whose real name is Priyanka Taneja is getting discreet on social media platforms. She has reportedly changed her Instagram account from public to private in order to prevent any further information being accessed.

All this happened post a lookout notice being issued by Haryana Police against her in connection to the alleged reports of her involvement in a plan to help the Dera Chief escape jail.

After the Supreme Court’s verdict on convicting and sentencing Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for 20 years in prison and 30 lakh fine for raping two of his sadhvi’s, there is news of his adopted daughter ‘Honeypreet Insan’ becoming his successor.

According to reports, Guru Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan is also called her papa’s angel and is the closest to the Dera Chief.

Surprisingly, her followers have increased from 62.7k to 192k post all the news and hype surrounding her. From following 31 people on Instagram including actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan she is now following only one which is most likely her father Guru Ram Rahim. The daughter of the Dera Chief has also changed her profile picture on the social platform.

All these changes in her social media accounts suggest that she is saving information about her from being leaked out so that she does not get into any more controversy.