In a major rejig before the General Elections of 2019, Union Cabinet reshuffle, expansion, and swearing-in ceremony of newly inducted ministers will take place on August 3; ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for BRICKS summit starting September 3.

Reportedly, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav is dubbed to get a major portfolio in the upcoming reshuffle.

Union Ministers Uma Bharati, Radha Mohan Singh, Giriraj Singh, Kalraj Mishra, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sanjiv Baliyan have offered to quit to pave way for the Cabinet reshuffle, BJP sources said.



The reshuffle is the third by Modi since coming to power in May 2014.

Following a series of developments, with Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy along with four others have resigned from their posts, the reshuffle is most likely to take place at around 10 AM on Sunday.

As per sources, Rudy, who held the independent charge in the ministry of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is expected to be assigned organizational work.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday conducted meeting with PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders to discuss portfolios.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) which had joined NDA after walking out of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ might get two berths in the new Cabinet.

Uma Bharti is also among the big names who resigned on Thursday. Though tight-lipped, Bharti cited her health as the reason behind her resignation.

The key portfolios to watch out for this time would be Defence, Railways, Finance, Environment, Information and Broadcasting and Urban development.

Few days ago, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah had met the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Shah even cancelled his visit to Tamil Nadu from August 22 to 24 in the wake of reshuffle.