A Coordination Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates began here on Friday, with BJP President Amit Shah also attending it.

Others attending the three-day meeting of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, are its chief Mohan Bhgawat and many senior functionaries.

The RSS-BJP leaders are likely to discuss the road map for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The RSS leadership, it is understood, will also discuss ways to gag many of its frontal organisations who at times speak out of turn, embarrassing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among those expected to attend the event are Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and VHP leader Praveen Togadia.

1 September 2017
