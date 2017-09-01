NewsX has accessed exclusive Enforcement Directorate (ED) documents in connection with the controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who just a few days ago was arrested by ED in a money laundering case.

According to the documents, Moin Akhtar Qureshi was not just acting as an agent for bureaucrats but was also extorting money from businessmen.

The owner of a Hyderabad-based club has given a statement to the agencies against Moin Akhtar Qureshi saying that he extorted money from him.

During the investigations, it was discovered that Qureshi was acting as an extortionist.

One more thing that came into notice was the exchange of BBM messages between Qureshi and former CBI directors.

A day before yesterday the High Court had questioned whether those BBM messages could be used as an evidence after the Supreme Court guidelines were issued.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier on August 26 had arrested the meat exporter in connection to his alleged involvement in money laundering and tax fraud.

Meanwhile, the ED is carrying out further investigation in the case.