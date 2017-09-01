Nineteen-year-old Anita, who fought against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Supreme Court, on Friday committed suicide allegedly for not getting admission in a medical college, said police, citing her family.

Anita, who had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in the plus two exams under the Tamil Nadu state board, was however not able to score high marks in the NEET to secure a medical seat, and committed suicide as she was not able to get a medical seat, her relatives said.

Hailing from a village in Ariyalur district, around 300 km from here, she was the daughter of a daily laborer.

In a statement issued here, former Union Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss blamed the central and the state governments for the tragedy.

NEET War — Students face a lot of problems during examinations in Tamil Nadu: CR Saraswati, AIADMK pic.twitter.com/fXHs9kw5Pn — NewsX (@NewsX) September 1, 2017

Expressing his condolences to Anita’s parents, he said the state government headed by Chief Minister K.Palaniswami and the central government should accept responsibility for her death as they had initially assured that Tamil Nadu will get one year exemption from NEET.

The PMK leader said he was not able to understand as to why Anita who took up the cause of rural students against NEET would commit suicide.