At least one security personnel have succumbed to his injuries and seven others are reported to be injured after terrorists attacked a police patrol party in the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday. 

Terrorist attacked a bus carrying police personnel in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area. The injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated. 

Meanwhile, the police and other security forces are trying to neutralise the terrorists.

According to reports, there was already a high alert and Jammu and Kashmir after a tip-off was revived to the security forces that a possible terror attack could take place.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility for the attack. 

Earlier in the day, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of BSF was martyred in after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. 

On August 27, security forces neutralised three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants in a security operation in Pulwama district of the Kashmir Valley.

“The foreign militants killed in Saturday’s operation in the district police lines Pulwama were Abu Saad, Dawood and Al Bakr,” a police official said.  

First Published | 1 September 2017 8:51 PM
