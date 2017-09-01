At least one security personnel have succumbed to his injuries and seven others are reported to be injured after terrorists attacked a police patrol party in the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday.

Terrorist attacked a bus carrying police personnel in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area. The injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated.

Meanwhile, the police and other security forces are trying to neutralise the terrorists.

According to reports, there was already a high alert and Jammu and Kashmir after a tip-off was revived to the security forces that a possible terror attack could take place.

#Visuals J&K: Terrorists attacked a bus of security personnel in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk. Five policemen injured. pic.twitter.com/gjVNHeyBqs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of BSF was martyred in after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

On August 27, security forces neutralised three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants in a security operation in Pulwama district of the Kashmir Valley.

“The foreign militants killed in Saturday’s operation in the district police lines Pulwama were Abu Saad, Dawood and Al Bakr,” a police official said.