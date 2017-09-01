The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has overcome the stages of being ignored and opposed and now it is experiencing its acceptance by the society, a senior RSS functionary said here on Friday.

“There are three stages that any kind of work goes through: being ignored, opposed and acceptance. After overcoming the first two stages, now we are experiencing the acceptance of the society,” senior RSS leader Suresh Soni said at the inaugural session of the three-day coordination meeting of the organisation and its affiliates, which began here.

Soni said the RSS and its affiliates would discuss and analyse the state of their collective activities apart from issues of national and global importance during the three day meet, a statement said.

BJP President Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhgawat along with many senior functionaries attended the meet.

The first day of the meet saw the political killings of RSS workers in Kerala being discussed.

Sources said the meeting also appreciated the central government’s step taken in Jammu and Kashmir.

The RSS-BJP leaders are also likely to discuss the road map for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.