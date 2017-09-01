A- A A+

The Congress on Friday said its legislature party in Bihar was “absolutely intact and there was no threat” and that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was making efforts to weaken the party in the state.

“The Congress Legislature Party in Bihar is absolutely intact. There is no threat. Efforts have been made which exposes the unprincipled politics of the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” said party spokesperson Anand Sharma.

“They have failed and the Congress will continue to resist any attempt to weaken the party or the legislature party.”

Amid reports of a rift in the Congress’s Bihar unit, its President Ashok Choudhary on Thursday met party chief Sonia Gandhi and said “the party was united” in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and C.P. Joshi.

