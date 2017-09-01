A- A A+

Desh Deepak Verma, an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, on Friday was appointed Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, an official statement said.

Verma, who was till recently the Chairman of UP Electricity Regulatory Commission, will replace Shumsher K. Sheriff. He took up the charge today and was welcomed by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairmain M Venkaiah Naidu.

In his high profile career, Verma has served as District Magistrate of Almora, Aligarh, Bareilly and Agra, and then was Commissioner, Allahabad and Lucknow divisions among other posts,” said a Rajya Sabha Secretariat statement.

ALSO READ: Two former SC judges to examine 241 Sikh riot cases closed by SIT

He also worked as Joint Secretary of Ministry of Environment and Food and Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI).

First Published | 1 September 2017 10:58 PM
Read News On:

Desh deepak verma

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Desh Deepak Verma takes charge as new Secretary General of Rajya Sabha

(Latest News in English from Newsx)