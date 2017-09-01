Desh Deepak Verma, an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, on Friday was appointed Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, an official statement said.

Verma, who was till recently the Chairman of UP Electricity Regulatory Commission, will replace Shumsher K. Sheriff. He took up the charge today and was welcomed by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairmain M Venkaiah Naidu.

In his high profile career, Verma has served as District Magistrate of Almora, Aligarh, Bareilly and Agra, and then was Commissioner, Allahabad and Lucknow divisions among other posts,” said a Rajya Sabha Secretariat statement.

He also worked as Joint Secretary of Ministry of Environment and Food and Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI).