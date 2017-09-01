NewsX has accessed an exclusive letter written by Ram Rahim Singh’s absconding adopted ‘angel’ daughter Honeypreet Singh Insan in which she has mentioned about her whereabouts.

An affidavit singed by Ram Rahim’s aide Honeypreet Singh Insaan on Aug 25 which clearly mentions that Haryana police knew of her coordinates and that she went from Rohtak to house in Fatehabad. However, even after this, she was declared as absconder.

Honeypreet Singh Insaan has written this affidavit to the Haryana Police and mentioned that they knew of her coordinates.

She has given in the writing details about where she was going and with whom she was going.

On Friday, the Haryana Police issued ‘lookout notice’ against two close aides of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief convicted of rape, including a woman.

The lookout notice has been issued against Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Kaur and Dera spokesman Aditya Insaan.

Police sources said raids were being conducted to arrest the two aides. The police issued the notice to prevent them from fleeing the country.

