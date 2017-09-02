Hours after a non-bailable warrant was issued against Dr Kafeel Khan of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested him on the charges of negligence leading to the death of over 60 children within a week last month.

Acting on the report submitted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a criminal inquiry against the government-run BRD Medical College Hospital and the Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd.

Earlier, a police FIR has been registered against the director of oxygen supplying firm, BRD Hospital’s Dr Kafeel Khan and 7 others in the case.

The government has also directed to register another FIR against — in-charge of AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) Ward on August 10 and 11 — Dr Khan for allegedly hiding facts in the affidavit he submitted to the Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur, reports Indian Express.

The development comes a day after court in Gorakhpur on Thursday sent suspended BRD Medical College Principal and his wife to 14-day judicial custody in connection with 60 children’s deaths within seven days.

Rajeev and Poornima Mishra were arrested by the state police’s Special Task Force from Kanpur two days back. They were brought to Gorakhpur on Wednesday and presented before the anti-corruption court on Thursday.

The couple is facing various charges. Mishra was suspended by the Yogi Adityanath’s government following the spike in the number of deaths, reportedly due to disruption of oxygen supply, at BRD hospital in the Chief Minister’s home constituency.