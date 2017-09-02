In a series of precautionary measures, leading Muslim organisations in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh have asked the people of their community to refrain from ‘Qurbani’ of ‘white animal’ — widely understood as cow — during Bakrid celebrations; also known as Eid al-Adha or the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’.

As per reports by leading daily, a few of Muslim organisations have been publishing advertisements in Urdu newspapers – including Sahafat, Inquilab and Urdu Sahara — asking Muslim community members to avoid confrontation over animal sacrifice, a ritual that is an integral part of the festival.

One of the country’s largest Muslim organisation — Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind — has also urged Muslims not to offer sacrifice of ‘white animal’, widely understood to be cow.

“Kisi bhi halat main safed janwar ki qurbani na karein (under no circumstances should you sacrifice white animal),” reads the report published in HT.

The guidelines were issued as instances of cow vigilantism were on a rise in the state. Notably, Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has witnessed a score of incidents, where miscreants in the name of cow vigilantism have resorted to violence including lynching.

Earlier taking cognizance of rising cases of cow vigilantism associated crime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned and slammed mob violence and killings in the name of cow protection and faith.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has even questioned the festival by comparing it with Triple Talaq, saying that it was a bad practice.

As per reports, a Municipal employee from Lucknow, asked to catch stray cattle, was brutally thrashed by some unidentified men after they were assumed for cow traders.