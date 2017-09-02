BJP chief Amit Shah left for Delhi on Saturday after holding consultations with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.

Shah is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day after reaching Delhi to finalise the names of those to be replaced and those to be inducted in the Union Council of Ministers.

After the day-long session of the RSS and its affiliates at the Coordination Meeting of the RSS in Vrindavan on Friday, Shah met Bhagwat late in the night. The meeting lasted for over two hours.

Senior RSS leaders, including BJP general secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal, Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Dattatreya Hosabale were present at the meeting, sources said.

Sources told IANS that the meeting discussed the probable names for the cabinet reshuffle.