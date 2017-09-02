Political parties and student organisations in Tamil Nadu held protests and shouted slogans against the state and central governments on Saturday following the suicide of 17-year-old Dalit student S. Anitha, who had spearheaded the fight against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

In the state capital here, Dalit party VCK and CPI-M held protests.

Security was beefed up at the BJP office here upon hearing that a social organisation would protest outside it. Security was also increased at the Marina Beach here in order to prevent protests.

Protests were held in Tirunelveli district by CPI-M.

According to reports, protests were held by students and youth in Coimbatore, Vellore, Villupuram, and several other places in the state. In Ariyalur, shops have downed their shutters.

Anitha, daughter of a daily labourer, hails from a village in Ariyalur district. She had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 in her Class 12 State Board examinations.

She had approached the court against the common entrance exam for medical colleges NEET, arguing that it would affect the prospects of poor students from rural areas from getting a medical seat.

She couldn’t score high marks in the NEET to secure a medical seat, and committed suicide on Friday, her relatives said.

Her death united Tamil Nadu’s opposition parties in condemning the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami government and also the BJP-led central government.