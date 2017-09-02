Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra has resigned ahead of Sunday’s cabinet reshuffle.

Senior BJP leader Mishra, 77, said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave his resignation. He claimed the Prime Minister told him that his performance in the ministry was good.

“So the question of non-performance does not arise in my case,” he told the media.

“When I completed 75 years, I told the leadership that they can take any decision about me…This time when I offered to resign, the Prime Minister got emotional,” Mishra said.

Mishra said the Prime Minister told him that they will take a decision on how to utilise his capacity.

Asked if it meant he would be made a Governor, Mishra said: “Whatever decision the central leadership takes, I will abide by it.”