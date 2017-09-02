A- A A+

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday dismissed reports of alleged phone-tapping of a Union Minister by the agency in a section of the media as “completely false and malicious”.

The agency said its work was “clearly defined and its mandate is to probe cases professionally”.

“With reference to a story regarding phone-tapping of a Union Minister by the CBI appearing on a certain television channel today, it is stated that the story is completely false and malicious,” a statement by the CBI said.

“The work of the agency… is to professionally investigate cases undertaken by it. The agency reiterates that no such incident of tapping as alleged by the news story has taken place,” it added.

First Published | 2 September 2017 4:16 PM
