A one-day-old baby boy was found abandoned on Saturday in Sector 57 here. He was saved after a couple informed the police on hearing the child crying.

Wrapped in a towel, the one-day-old baby was left to die in the bushes opposite the CNG station near Wazirabad village.

“Sukhram and his wife, who live in Wazirabad village and work as domestic help in Sector 57 noticed the newborn baby first and raised the alarm,” investigating officer Vinod Kumar told IANS.

The newborn was immediately admitted to Artemis Hospital in the area and was later shifted to the neonatal ward of a government-run civil hospital in the city.

Police have registered a case under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons at the Sector 55-56 police station.

“The baby is healthy under the supervision of doctors. We have collected a DNA sample of the child and are sending it to a forensic laboratory in Haryana’s Madhuban,” Kumar said.

“It is possible that the mother of the baby was unmarried and she abandoned him following fear of social stigma,” he added.