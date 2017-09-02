Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda who has been awarded 20 years for jail term seems to be missing his lavish and swashbuckling lifestyle to the core. Earlier there were reports of Ram Rahim ‘aching’ to be with Honypreet aka Priyanka Taneja in his jail had also made the headlines.

As per reports, the flamboyant leader had appealed to the CBI court to allow his ‘favourite’ daughter and his caretaker to remain with him in his jail as she is also his physiotherapist and masseuse. In regard to this, Honeypreet had also moved an application in the court through her lawyer.

In reply, the Court did something which was not at all surprising — it shot down the requests.

Also, the former husband the Ram Rahim’s daughter had accused the rapist Baba of having sexual relations with his daughter, Honeypreet.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police has issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet Insaan after her involvement in a foiled escape plan got highlighted.

As per reports, Honeypreet aka Priyanka wanted to flee with Ram Rahim Singh after the court had found him guilty of raping two of his followers.

Sources from the jail claim that Ram Rahim has not asked for any of his family members to assist him — wife, son and two biological daughters — but his ‘Honey’. Also, the report of Honeypreet going ‘missing’ has given some sleepless nights to Ram Rahim.

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s ‘Honey’preet Insaan?

Days after the court pronounced its judgement, a picture of Ram Rahim Singh with a woman in a helicopter went viral on social media triggering various questions.

In the picture, Ram Rahim Singh was seen being flown in a 15-seater AgustaWestland helicopter and accompanying him was a woman who was later identified as Priyanka Taneja aka Honeypreet Insan, his adopted daughter. Ram Rahim adopted Honeypreet Insan in 2009.

As per reports, Honeypreet Insaan is a shadow of her father, and is also perceived as his successor. She was married to Vishwas Gupta, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in 1999. Later, when she complained about the Gupta family harassing her for dowry, Singh adopted her as a daughter.

Since then she likes to describe her as “Papa’s angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress” on social media.

Honeypreet, in her thirties, accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case.

She has reportedly changed her Instagram account from public to private in order to prevent any further information being accessed.

However, her followers have increased from 62.7k to 192k post all the news and hype surrounding her.

From following 31 people on Instagram including actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan she is now following only one which is most likely her father Guru Ram Rahim.

A website – www.HoneypreetInsan.me, also describes her as ‘a great Daughter of an amazing Father.’

“As the daughter of Revered Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, you will find her working for the welfare of others, just like her Dad,” it says.

She has also acted, edited and directed movies on Ram Rahim Singh. Honeypreet acted in ‘MSG 2 -The Messenger’ and later had a special appearance in ‘MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart’.