Eid-al-Adha was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with traditional fervor and gaiety on Saturday. Namaaz was held in many places like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Rampur and Kanpur where members of the community prayed for peace and prosperity.

In the state capital, the prayers were led by Maulana Rasheed Firangi Mahal at the Aishbagh eidgah where thousands turned up for the namaaz. They later greeted each other on the festival. Like every year, Governor Ram Naik reached the Eidgah and was part of the celebrations.

But unlike previous years when the then Chief Ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav used to be present at the Aishbagh Eidgah, present incumbent Yogi Adityanath gave the event a miss. He however tweeted his good wishes to people of Uttar Pradesh on the festival.

Naik congratulated people for extending 10 per cent of their festival budget for relief efforts in flood-affected areas in the state. “I salute this spirit and extend to you my good wishes,”he told the people at Eidgah.

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Congress state unit president Raj Babbar, and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit have also extended their greetings on the festival.