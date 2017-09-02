A- A A+

A massive landslide on the national highway near the state capital on Saturday buried at least six vehicles and parts of a temple, police said. However, there were no reports of any casualty.

“A portion of the cliff opposite the temple near Bhattakufer caved in. Boulders rolled down and smashed six-seven vehicles parked along the highway,” a police official told IANS.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh told reporters that three persons were rescued from the spot.

The area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past three days.

Police have diverted traffic via Sanjauli, on Shimla’s outskirts.

