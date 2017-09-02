The uncertainty over JD(U)’s participation in the Union Cabinet continues. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has confirmed that the party has received no invitation from BJP as yet.

“I’ve not got any invitation to join PM Modi’s Cabinet. We have gotten information only from the media,” Nitish Kumar told media.

Earlier, another senior JD(U) had told media they had not received any communication from BJP.

“Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is tomorrow,” a senior JD(U) leader had said.

The much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle will take place on Sunday morning. More than half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for several new faces in the reshuffle. The rejig has been planned by Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah keeping in view 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi and Shah are said to have decided on the changes in the cabinet on the basis of an excel sheet prepared by a team of experts.

AIADMK too is unlikely to get any spot in the Cabinet, as per the sources.