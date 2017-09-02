A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl here, police said.

Accused Tillu, a resident of Sanjay Colony near the General Bus Stand here, had been sexually harassing and threatening the minor girl.

The accused is in the furniture trade and the victim comes from a labourer’s family.

Police said the minor narrated the ordeal to her mother. When the child’s mother confronted Tillu, he threatened even her of dire consequences.

“Victim’s mother then approached me for help. I took her to Sector 14 Police Station. Police recorded the statements of victim and her mother and completed the legal formalities,” local social worker Michael Saini told IANS.

“The accused has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim also recorded her statement before a magistrate,” a senior police officer said.