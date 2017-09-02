A Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Bhati was shot dead by unidentified men on Saturday afternoon in Khora Colony area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The politician was shot in broad daylight by assailants who fled away from the spot immediately after the incident. According to news agency ANI local police reached the crime site and are investigating the matter.

This is second such death this year where a politician has been targeted by goons. BJP leader Ikhlaq Qureshi was also shot dead earlier this year.

Bhati’s aide Balbir was also with him when the attack took place, he was also injured in the massacre. Passersby rushed to the duo’s help and they were taken to hospital. Bhati was taken to Max hospital where he was declared brought dead while Balbir has been admitted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

This political killing has come into light just two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit in the city to review the law and order situation.

Crimes have been on rise in the state and safety measures need to be strengthened before its too late.