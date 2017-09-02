BJP MP Nana Patole has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not like to answer questions and gets angry if party workers raise any issue.

Patole claimed that PM Modi got furious with him when he tried to talk about OBC Ministry and farmer suicides at a meeting of BJP MPs.

“Modi doesn’t like to take any questions and had got very angry when I raised some issues about the OBC Ministry and farmer suicides at a meeting of BJP MPs. When Modi is asked questions, he asks you if you have read the party manifesto and are aware of various government schemes,” Patole was quoted saying by The Indian Express.

Patole went on to say that PM asked him to shut up when he gave out suggestions concerning OBC Ministry and agriculture.

“I had made certain suggestions at the meeting like raising green tax, OBC Ministry and more central investment in agriculture. Modi got angry and asked me to shut up,” he said.

Patole also lashed out at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that he had stopped taking meetings of party MPs in Mumbai before the beginning of Parliament session.