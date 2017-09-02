Andhra BJP chief K Haribabu is likely to get a spot in Cabinet during its reshuffle on Sunday, according to sources.

Currently, BJP has only two leaders from Andhra Pradesh in Lok Sabha — Haribabu and Gokaraju Gangaraju (Narsapuram), but none of them are part of the union cabinet. On the other hand, its ally has two members in the Union Cabinet in te form of P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y.S. Chowdary.

Meanwhile, uncertainty over JD(U) and AIADMK’s induction in the Cabinet continues. Earlier on Saturday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had told media that his party was yet to receive any invitation from BJP to join the Cabinet.

Cabinet rejig is scheduled to take place on Sunday morning. The reshuffle planned by PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah is likely to see many ministers resign in order to make way for new faces.

If Haribabu is inducted into Cabinet, finding his replacement for the position of state president will be a daunting task for BJP.