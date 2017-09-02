Convicted chief of socio-religious group Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s access to reserved lounges at domestic airports meant for VIPs has been revoked.

The directive to revoke the access was communicated through a Ministry of Civil Aviation letter dated September 1, 2017.

The Dear chief was among 51 people in a list of dignitaries and high government portfolio holders, who can access the reserved lounges at domestic airports.

According to the letter, during the course of reviewing permission granted for use of reserved lounge at airports, it was observed that this permission is in existence in favour of Shri Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa.”

“It has now been directed to withdraw the permission for use of reserved lounge at airports granted to Shri Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh,” the letter sent to the Airports Authority of India, private and joint venture airport operators read.