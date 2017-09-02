Nine new faces, including former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday.

The other entrants are Shiv Pratap Shukla and Satya Pal Singh from UP, Ashwini Choubey and R.K. Singh from Bihar, Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde from Karnataka, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan and former IAS officer K.J. Alphons.

The much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle will take place on Sunday morning. The rejig has been planned by Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah keeping in view 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi and Shah are said to have decided on the changes in the cabinet on the basis of an excel sheet prepared by a team of expertsians.

While carrying out the rejig, PM Modi is also likely to keep an eye on upcoming state elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka and his party’s re-election bid in 2019.

Union ministers Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey had earlier resigned to make way for the new ministers.