A- A A+

A man was crushed to death by an elephant in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday while trying to taking a selfie with the animal, forest officials said.

According to a forest official, the man was crushed to death in Mandiakudar area of Rourkela in the district. He was identified as Ashok Bharti, 54, a resident of Cuttack but working with a private company in Sundargarh.

“We were trying to drive away the tusker with the help of local people. But suddenly a person present there among locals, went nearer to the tusker and tried to take a photograph of the elephant on his mobile phone. He was also trying to take a selfie with the elephant when it turned on him,” said the official.

ALSO READ: Odisha seeks GST exemption on handloom, handicraft products

Forest officials and locals rescued the critically injured Bharti and took him to Rourkela government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“As per the provisions, we will provide compensation to the family o f the deceased,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest, Rourkela, J.K. Mohanty.

First Published | 2 September 2017 10:12 PM
Read News On:

Ashok Bharti

man crushed

man killed by elephant

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Man trampled to death by elephant while taking selfie

(Latest News in English from Newsx)