A man was crushed to death by an elephant in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday while trying to taking a selfie with the animal, forest officials said.

According to a forest official, the man was crushed to death in Mandiakudar area of Rourkela in the district. He was identified as Ashok Bharti, 54, a resident of Cuttack but working with a private company in Sundargarh.

“We were trying to drive away the tusker with the help of local people. But suddenly a person present there among locals, went nearer to the tusker and tried to take a photograph of the elephant on his mobile phone. He was also trying to take a selfie with the elephant when it turned on him,” said the official.

Forest officials and locals rescued the critically injured Bharti and took him to Rourkela government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“As per the provisions, we will provide compensation to the family o f the deceased,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest, Rourkela, J.K. Mohanty.