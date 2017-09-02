A woman in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws over a dowry dispute, police said on Saturday, adding the husband has been arrested

“Sumana Shaw was declared brought dead by the hospital. Victim’s relatives accused her husband, Manoj Shaw and in-laws of killing her. According to Manoj, his wife committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Friday night,” said an official of Kulti police station.

“We have arrested the main accused,” he said.

According to her parents, Sumana, who was married for almost three years, was often tortured at her in-laws’ house over money.

“They have killed my daughter. She was often heckled and tortured as we could not pay the amount of dowry they demanded,” said her father.

Police said no external marks of injury or assault were found on the woman’s body.

“An autopsy will identify the real cause of death,” the official added.